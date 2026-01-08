Maharashtra News: Solapur Division Begins Steel Bar Unloading At Bhigvan Goods Shed

Solapur Division Begins Steel Bar Unloading At Bhigvan Goods Shed |

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has achieved another significant milestone in its freight development initiatives with the successful commencement of unloading of a new commodity “Steel Bars” at Bhigvan Goods Shed. This development follows the completion of circulating area development at the newly commissioned handling line, undertaken to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer facilitation.

The unloading operation was carried out under the Business Development Unit (BDU) initiative, reinforcing the Division’s commitment to expanding its freight basket and promoting rail-based logistics solutions. The first rake comprising 46 BOSM (Broad Gauge Bogie Open Steel Wagon) wagons loaded with Steel Bars was received from Jindal Siding, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) and placed at Bhigvan Goods Shed.

The consignment was handled for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Baramati, marking the beginning of a new freight stream at Bhigvan. The infrastructure enhancement, particularly the development of the circulating area, has been carried out to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and efficient handling of freight, thereby providing better facilities to freight customers.

During the unloading operation, officials and staff from Commercial, Carriage & Wagon (C&W) and Electrical TRD departments were present to closely monitor operations and ensure adherence to safety standards. Emphasis was laid on safe working practices and workers were counselled on safety aspects to maintain a secure operational environment.

Sr DCM, Solapur Yogesh Patil has appealed to the industries of the MIDCs (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Pune, Baramati and Solapur areas to take benefit of the recently upgraded goods shed at Bhigwan.

The initiative reflects the Solapur Division’s proactive approach towards infrastructure augmentation, customer-centric freight services and sustained growth in freight traffic. The commencement of steel bar unloading at Bhigvan Goods Shed is expected to further strengthen the Division’s freight portfolio and contribute positively to revenue generation.

