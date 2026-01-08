 Maharashtra News: Solapur Division Begins Steel Bar Unloading At Bhigvan Goods Shed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Solapur Division Begins Steel Bar Unloading At Bhigvan Goods Shed

Maharashtra News: Solapur Division Begins Steel Bar Unloading At Bhigvan Goods Shed

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has started unloading steel bars at Bhigvan Goods Shed, marking a new freight stream. The first rake of 46 BOSM wagons arrived from Jindal Siding, Bilaspur, for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries. The move follows infrastructure upgrades under the Business Development Unit initiative to improve efficiency, safety and customer facilities.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Solapur Division Begins Steel Bar Unloading At Bhigvan Goods Shed |

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has achieved another significant milestone in its freight development initiatives with the successful commencement of unloading of a new commodity “Steel Bars” at Bhigvan Goods Shed. This development follows the completion of circulating area development at the newly commissioned handling line, undertaken to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer facilitation.

The unloading operation was carried out under the Business Development Unit (BDU) initiative, reinforcing the Division’s commitment to expanding its freight basket and promoting rail-based logistics solutions. The first rake comprising 46 BOSM (Broad Gauge Bogie Open Steel Wagon) wagons loaded with Steel Bars was received from Jindal Siding, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) and placed at Bhigvan Goods Shed.

The consignment was handled for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Baramati, marking the beginning of a new freight stream at Bhigvan. The infrastructure enhancement, particularly the development of the circulating area, has been carried out to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and efficient handling of freight, thereby providing better facilities to freight customers.

During the unloading operation, officials and staff from Commercial, Carriage & Wagon (C&W) and Electrical TRD departments were present to closely monitor operations and ensure adherence to safety standards. Emphasis was laid on safe working practices and workers were counselled on safety aspects to maintain a secure operational environment.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav Thackeray Rally On Jan 11, BJP And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Events On Jan 12
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway Land Bidding
Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty
Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After Four-Month Probe
Read Also
Mumbai: Mulund Gym Owner, Trainer Booked For Cheating 205 Members Of ₹20 Lakh After Sudden...
article-image

Sr DCM, Solapur Yogesh Patil has appealed to the industries of the MIDCs (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Pune, Baramati and Solapur areas to take benefit of the recently upgraded goods shed at Bhigwan.

The initiative reflects the Solapur Division’s proactive approach towards infrastructure augmentation, customer-centric freight services and sustained growth in freight traffic. The commencement of steel bar unloading at Bhigvan Goods Shed is expected to further strengthen the Division’s freight portfolio and contribute positively to revenue generation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav...

BMC Elections 2026: Dadar’s Shivaji Park Set To Turn Political Battleground With Raj–Uddhav...

Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway...

Mumbai Real Estate News: Shree Naman Developers, Oberoi Realty Qualifies For Bandra East Railway...

Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty

Mumbai Junior College Teachers To Stage Morcha On January 19 Over Job Uncertainty

Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After...

Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Police Book Contractor For Negligence In Electrician’s Death After...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites...