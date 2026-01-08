Mumbai: Mulund Gym Owner, Trainer Booked For Cheating 205 Members Of ₹20 Lakh After Sudden Shutdown

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered a case against the owner and a trainer of a gym in Mulund East for allegedly cheating over 200 members by abruptly shutting down the facility after collecting annual subscription fees amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh. The case came to light after several members complained that the gym closed without notice and their money was not refunded.

Details On The Fraud

According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Swapnil Nigot, the owner, and Salokhe, a trainer who was managing the facility. The duo allegedly collected approximately Rs 20.05 lakh from 205 members before shutting down Flexfit Gymnasium, located near Hanuman Chowk in Mulund East, reported Hindustan Times.

Police stated Nigot had rented the premises and started Flexfit Gymnasium in February 2024. A few months later, in July 2024, the gym’s operations were handed over to Salokhe, who began managing day-to-day activities. The accused allegedly attracted customers by offering heavily discounted annual membership plans, assuring them of long-term access to the facility.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Nilesh Nandre (53), one of the gym’s members. In his statement to the police, Nandre said he visited Flexfit Gymnasium in May 2025 while searching for a fitness centre in the area. During his visit, he met Salokhe, who offered him an annual membership for Rs 10,000, which appeared to be a lucrative deal compared to prevailing market rates.

After enrolling, Nandre recommended the gym and its discounted scheme to several of his friends and acquaintances. Many of them also signed up for annual memberships and paid the required fees. The members were able to use the gym facilities for around two months without any issues.

Gym Suddenly Shut Down

However, on August 9, members were suddenly informed that the gym would be temporarily shut. The management reportedly told them that there was a dispute with the property owner and assured them that the issue would be resolved within two to three days. Despite these assurances, the situation did not improve.

The accused had failed to pay the rent for the premises, following which the landlord locked the gym, leading to its abrupt closure, confirmed police. When members repeatedly contacted the management seeking refunds of their subscription amounts, they allegedly received no response.

With no refunds forthcoming and the gym remaining shut, Nandre approached the police, prompting an investigation. Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered against Nigot and Salokhe under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to the report. Further investigation is underway.

