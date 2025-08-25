Mumbai: Byculla Zoo To Remain Open On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Closed On August 28 Instead

Byculla zoo | BL Soni

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, will remain open to the public on Wednesday, August 27, on the celebration day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Although the zoo is typically closed every Wednesday for its weekly maintenance holiday, an exception is being made this week due to the festival.

According to an earlier resolution passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo will remain open on that day and will instead be closed the following day, as reported by Midday.

In line with this policy, the zoo will be open for visitors on Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday, August 27) and will observe its weekly closure on Thursday, August 28 instead.

Visitors planning their holiday outings can therefore enjoy the zoo and its attractions during the festival, including the developed enclosures, botanical garden, and animal exhibits. Families and tourists are encouraged to take advantage of the extended opening, while also keeping in mind the closure the following day.

Lalbaugcha Raja Throned On Golden Palace Theme Is Inspired By Tirupati Balaji, Says Mandal President Balasaheb Kamble | VIDEO

In another news story related to the Ganeshotsav 2025, the grand reveal of the iconic idol, fondly known as the King of Lalbaug, sparked immense excitement and devotion among millions of devotees. This unveiling marks the official start of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, with this year’s festivities holding special emotional and cultural significance.

While talking to the media, the President of Lalbaghcha Raja Mandal, Balasaheb Kamble, said, "This is the 92nd year of the Lalbaghcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal. Today, we offered devotees around the world the first darshan of Bappa. This year, the pandal is themed on Lord Tirupati Balaji. The golden palace-like view you see has been specially designed," as reported by news agency IANS.