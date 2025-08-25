Mumbai Tragedy: BMW Catches Fire Outside Bank In Kandivali West; Driver Escapes Unhurt (VIDEO)

BMW catches fire outside bank in Kandivali West; driver escapes safely | X - @KKMishraOffice

Mumbai: A BMW went up in flames on a bustling road in Kandivali West, a western suburb of Mumbai, on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape without any injuries, officials confirmed.

Fire Brigade Douses Blaze Quickly

The luxury car had been parked outside a bank when the fire broke out. A passerby quickly noticed the blaze and alerted the fire brigade.

BMW on fire Just Now at Mumbai,Kandivali West pic.twitter.com/squXfHVrpf — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) August 25, 2025

Firefighters rushed to the spot with an engine and managed to douse the flames within 15 minutes.