 This Ganesh Chaturthi, Navi Mumbai Wins Heart With Eco-Friendly Idol Made Of Flowers
At the heart of Navi Mumbai's eco-friendly celebrations is Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti 2025, an idol crafted entirely from natural flowers and paper.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti 2025 | Image courtesy: Instagram (@koparkhairanecha__icchapurti)

Mumbai may be the heart of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, but this year, Navi Mumbai is matching the city’s spirit with equal grandeur and devotion. From music-filled pandals to unique idols, the city is buzzing with Ganesh fever, and one mandal in particular is capturing everyone’s attention with its sustainable celebration.

Meet Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti: Bappa Phulancha, Utsav Ekatketha

At the heart of Navi Mumbai's eco-friendly celebrations is Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti 2025, an idol crafted entirely from natural flowers and paper. With the theme "Bappa Phulancha, Utsav Ekatketha" (Bappa in Flowers, Festival in Unity), the mandal beautifully blends devotion with sustainability.

article-image

The Koparkhairanecha Icchapurti Mandal, established in 2002, has been a pioneer in promoting eco-friendly Ganeshotsav for the past five years. Instead of using Plaster of Paris or synthetic materials, the mandal creates idols from flowers and paper, ensuring that the celebrations leave no harmful impact on the environment.

This year marks the mandal’s 24th year of celebration, and the preparations are already in full swing. Next year, 2026, will be their Silver Jubilee year, for which they have planned a historic eco-friendly initiative under the banner of “Bappa Phulancha, Utsav Ekatmtekha”.

The floral idol, sculpted by Shri Rajan Vitthal, is not only a visual delight but also a strong reminder of how tradition and sustainability can coexist beautifully.

article-image

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The 10-day festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, when idols will be immersed with grand processions and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

article-image

Across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the festival brings communities together with bhajans, aartis, modaks, cultural events, and colourful processions. While grandeur remains a signature of the celebrations, eco-conscious mandals are showing how traditions can evolve responsibly without losing their spiritual essence.

