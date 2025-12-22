 Get Set, Go! The Travel Trend That Indians Couldn't Stop Talking About In 2025; It's Not What You Think It Is
India’s travel scene in 2025 was defined by Noctourism, a trend spotlighting nighttime experiences like stargazing, night safaris and moonlit escapes. Named Travel Word of the Year by Booking.com and Meltwater, the trend reflects a shift towards slower, immersive journeys, with 78% of travellers expressing interest in after-dark adventures.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

In 2025, Indian travellers proved that their idea of the perfect getaway had quietly evolved. Instead of chasing packed itineraries and sunrise selfies, many began looking for something calmer, moodier, and far more magical. The biggest travel buzzword of the year wasn’t about luxury resorts or adrenaline highs; it was about what happens after dark.

Meet India's travel word of the year

'Noctourism' emerged as India’s travel word for 2025, highlighting a collective shift towards nighttime experiences. Coined and spotlighted by Booking.com in collaboration with Meltwater, the term captures a growing fascination with travel that unfolds under the stars. From stargazing in remote landscapes and night safaris to moonlit beaches and visits to dark-sky reserves, noctourism is all about discovering destinations when the world slows down.

article-image

The appeal is clear. According to recent research, nearly 78% of travellers expressed interest in exploring destinations after sunset. For many, night travel feels more intimate and immersive, free from crowds, harsh daylight, and rushed schedules. It also reflects a deeper emotional approach to travel, where silence and atmosphere matter just as much as sightseeing.

Other travel words that ruled 2025

But noctourism wasn’t the only term shaping travel conversations this year. 'Calm-cation' gained popularity among those seeking rest-focused breaks and wellness retreats designed for long-term rejuvenation. 'Frolleagues' highlighted a new blend of work and leisure, where colleagues travel together and bond beyond office walls.

article-image

'Eco-scapes' focused on raising awareness around sustainable travel, while 'Microcations' catered to busy schedules with short, impactful trips. Food lovers embraced 'Gastro Trails', planning journeys entirely around regional flavours and local dining.

Together, these travel trends reveal one thing clearly: in 2025, Indian travel became less about ticking boxes and more about how a journey feels. And sometimes, the most unforgettable experiences begin only after the sun goes down.

