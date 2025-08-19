 Mumbai's Secular Ganpati! Inspired By Sai Baba, Idol Has Symbols From Different Religions On Its Palm
Mumbai's Secular Ganpati! Inspired By Sai Baba, Idol Has Symbols From Different Religions On Its Palm

Malad welcomed back its iconic Malwani Mhada Cha Raja 2025, home to one of Mumbai’s tallest Ganesh idols.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has already set Mumbai buzzing with festive energy. From grand pandals to creative idol themes, the city is alive with devotion, colours, and music. But among the countless celebrations, one concept from Malad has been grabbing attention for its unique and secular message.

article-image

Mumbai's Sai Baba-inspired Ganesh idol

Earlier in August, Malad welcomed back its iconic Malwani Mhada Cha Raja 2025, home to one of Mumbai’s tallest Ganesh idols. This year, the murti has taken on a distinctive avatar, inspired by Sai Baba. Dressed in serene white attire reminiscent of Sai Baba’s trademark simplicity, the idol radiates peace and harmony.

What’s making devotees stop and stare, is the idol's palm, where a striking red “Om” symbol is etched alongside a cross and a crescent moon with star. This thoughtful detail goes beyond aesthetics, it’s a heartfelt tribute to India’s pluralism, symbolising how spirituality transcends boundaries of religion and faith.

article-image

The theme resonates deeply in a city like Mumbai, where Ganesh Chaturthi isn’t just a festival, it’s an emotion that binds people from all walks of life. Over the years, Ganpati pandals have become creative platforms for social messages, and Malwani Mhada Cha Raja 2025 stands out as a gentle reminder of unity in diversity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Canva

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival typically spans 10 to 11 days, concluding with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

As Mumbaikars gear up for days of bhajans, modaks, processions, and community celebrations, Malad’s secular Ganpati sets a soulful example of how traditions can evolve while carrying forward a timeless message of peace and harmony

