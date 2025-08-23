 Lalbaug's Iconic Raja Tejukayacha Is Coming Soon: Meet Mumbai's 22-Foot Eco-Friendly Paper Ganpati With Guinness World Record
In the lanes of Lalbaug, where devotion meets grandeur, one idol has continued to capture hearts not just for its magnificence but also for its message: meet the Raja Tejukayacha, Mumbai’s towering eco-friendly Ganpati.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Raja Tejukayacha 2024 in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Raja Tejukayacha's Instagram

As Ganesh Chaturthi draws closer, the heartbeat of Mumbai grows louder with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. In the lanes of Lalbaug, where devotion meets grandeur, one idol has continued to capture hearts not just for its magnificence but also for its message: meet the Raja Tejukayacha, Mumbai’s towering eco-friendly Ganpati.

Raja Tejukayacha 2025 is coming soon

For 2025, excitement is already soaring. Sculptor Rajan Zad, the veteran artist behind this iconic creation, revealed in a conversation with Mid-Day that this year’s 22-foot paper idol will appear in a majestic warrior avatar. "This year, our 22-foot Tejukaya Ganpati will take on a majestic warrior avatar," shared four-generation sculptor Zad.

article-image

What makes this idol from Mumbai worldwide popular?

What makes Raja Tejukayacha special is its unwavering commitment to the environment. Since 2019, the mandal has been crafting the idol entirely out of paper, gum, powder, and coconut husk. The entire idol is painted with natural colours, making it fully biodegradable. During visarjan, devotees proudly carry the massive structure on their shoulders to Chowpatty, a sight that embodies both devotion and sustainability.

This pioneering effort was recognised in 2019 when Raja Tejukayacha entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest eco-friendly Ganpati. Zad and his son, Vidhish, have since continued to push the boundaries of creativity, also experimenting with idols crafted from dried, used flowers; though extremely delicate, these floral Ganpatis reflect the family’s drive to innovate while preserving the sanctity of traditions.

article-image

About Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

The legacy of Raja Tejukayacha stretches back decades. The Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, founded in 1967, has always been home to extraordinary idols. The journey began in 1970 when Zad’s father, Vitthal, sculpted the first 14-foot Raja Tejukayacha.

article-image

Over the years, the mandal has experimented with materials like cotton and later paper, reflecting its forward-thinking spirit. With this year’s edition around the corner, Mumbaikars can look forward to yet another display of creativity and grandeur at the Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

