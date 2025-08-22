FPJ Eco Ganesha 2025: Share Pics Of Your Eco-Friendly Ganpati Celebrations & Get Awarded

It's time to welcome Lord Ganesh into our homes again! However like every year, this celebration also calls for an eco-friendly Ganpati celebration that acknowledges every Mumbaikar's determination to enjoy the 10-day festival with genuine consideration towards nature.

While the idols made of POP are attractive, inexpensive, and easy to make, the eco-friendly ones are beneficial for the environment as a whole.

To preserve our ecology, The Free Press Journal (FPJ), which has a legacy of over 96 years, appeals to its readers to have an eco-friendly Ganesh celebration.

We are running a contest among our readers to promote eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festivities (including idol, decoration, and celebrations) that prioritize environmental consciousness.

FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2025

FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2025 is a chance for every Mumbaikar to showcase their love for Bappa by sharing pictures of their eco-friendly Ganesh celebrations with us.

If you have brought a Ganpati idol made in an eco-friendly way to your homes or society pandal this Ganesh Utsav, we would love to appreciate it.

This prestigious award is our way of cheering for your concern towards the environment and your choice to celebrate the festival sustainably.

The FPJ Eco-Ganesha award comes in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The initiative is partnered with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Central Bank of India, and Red FM 93.5.

How to participate?

Click and share a picture of your eco Ganpati Bappa using #FPJEcoGanesha and tag us on our official Twitter handle @fpjindia.

You may also directly share the images with us here

You could WhatsApp us the picture with the words FPJ ECO Ganesha on 77180 08037.

Don't forget to mention the eco-friendly materials used in the idol and also the decoration done for Bappa to secure your prize.

There will be 10 lucky winners from individual households and housing societies chosen by our jury. The Awards Day will be announced by Free Press Journal and Navshakti soon. Until then, stay tuned and have a happy eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav.