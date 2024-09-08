FPJ Eco Ganesha: Mumbai’s Biggest Eco-Friendly Pandals At Forefront Of Sustainable Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

With the commencement of Mumbai’s most awaited festival, the city has sprung into the tune of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the past few years, the growing concern regarding the environment has changed the trend in the festival and apart from people celebrating the festivals at their homes, a lot of sarvajanik ganeshotsav mandals have shifted towards eco-friendly idols.

As The Free Press Journal’s initiative Eco Ganesha 2024 motivates people to go for an eco-friendly celebration, we guide you through the city’s biggest eco-friendly pandaals which attract huge crowds along with its commitment to conserve the environment.

Mumbaicha Peshwa

Location: Vile Parle

Mumbaicha Peshwa. | FPJ

Located in the bylanes of Vile Parle (E), Mumbai Cha Peshwa is also known as Vile Parle Cha Peshwa and is well known for its innovative themes along with an eco-friendly conduct. With the theme ‘Agla Number Aapka Hai’ (Next number is yours) to spread awareness about cybercrime, the Balgopal Mitra Mandal has got a 25 feet idol made of mashed flowers and papers. “The flowers used for the idols are the ones which have already been used by people at their home for worship. We went home to home for seven months and collected the flowers,” said Amey Khaple, secretary of the mandal.

Girgaoncha Raja

Location: Nikatwari Lane, Girgaon

Girgaoncha Raja | FPJ

Known for hosting one of the tallest eco-friendly Ganesha idols in the country, Girgaoncha Raja is celebrating its 97th year which will focus on the concept of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav with a 25 feet tall idol weighing 3.5 tonnes. Known for its innovative themes like sustainability and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 350 years of coronation to celebrate the festival, this year Nikatwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to go theme-less with its focus on environment conservation and preparations for celebrating the mandal’s 100 years. “Girgaoncha Raja has always been eco-friendly since its inception as we make such a huge idol entirely from shaalu maati (white clay). We will be revealing Bappa’s first look on Friday,” said Ganesh Lingayat, secretary of the mandal.

Panchganga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal

Location: Lower Parel

Panchganga Sarvajanik Utsav Manda | FPJ

Celebrating 35th year of Ganpati festival this time, the Panchganaga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Lower Parel has focused on educating people about the waste piling up due to clothes. The mandal is known for its use of shaalu maati (white clay) to prepare ganpati idols but it goes beyond that and gives a social message every year. Last year, the mandal focused on Anna Daan (food donation) and this year the mandal focuses on cloth waste. “Clothes are a materialistic entity which will never calm our desires and its production in huge numbers is the reason for carbon production. Unlike plastic waste, cloth waste often goes unnoticed and this year we are trying to address this issue,” said Rajesh Patil, a member of the mandal.