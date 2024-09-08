FPJ Eco Ganesha: Cow Dung-Based Ganpati Idols Prepared To Fund Gaushala For Past 10 Years

Eco-Friendly Ganesha: Cow Dung-Based Bappa Idols | FPJ

In a move towards environmental sustainability, eco-friendly Ganesh idols crafted from cow dung are now gaining popularity in the state. This initiative is not only encouraging greener celebrations but also highlighting the need for eco-conscious practices during traditional festivals.

Eco-friendly Ganesha

Cow dung, commonly used in rural India for fuel, fertiliser, and construction, is now being transformed into sacred idols of Lord Ganesha. This shift from conventional materials like Plaster of Paris (POP) and chemical paints to biodegradable options is seen as a positive environmental change.

Idols shipped to various Indian cities

Srinivasa Prasad, an artisan and founder of the initiative, said, "We started making these idols primarily to fund our Gaushala. We have been making Ganesh idols for the past 10 years. We send these to Andhra Pradesh, Ahmedabad, and other places. Cow dung has antibacterial and other properties. We also provide job opportunities to women here and support women's empowerment. We make around 30 products from cow dung, including these Ganesh idols."

Mumbaikars observing eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav, win big!

Sneak peak into the process

Prasad further detailed the process of making the idols, adding, "The cow dung is first dried thoroughly, then powdered and mixed with another material called lasoda. It is placed into a mould and later decorated with colours. The dung takes around 15-20 days to dry, usually done in the summer."

Are they durable enough?

"These idols are very stable and won't break easily. We make idols up to 2 feet tall, priced from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1500," he said.

Pollution free

Unlike traditional eco-friendly Ganesh idols made from mud, cow dung idols offer additional benefits. The carbon content in cow dung enriches the soil. Once the festival concludes, these idols dissolve in water without causing pollution and break down naturally, providing nutrients to plants.

A customer named Jyothi, while sharing her experience, said, "We came here for some cow dung and discovered that they make many products from it. It is very attractive. We bought some products today and hope they continue their work."