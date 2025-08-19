 Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case
Saradha group chairman Sen and his close associate Debjani got bail in connection to three cases against them. The trial for the three cases started in 2016-17 and 15 out of more than 52 witnesses deposed before the court.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Kolkata: After 12 years of multi crore Saradha ponzi scam, prime accused Sudipto Sen and Debjani Mukherjee get acquitted from a Kolkata court on Tuesday.

They were charged under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

The lawyer representing both the accused mentioned in the court that the prosecution could not prove any allegations in the case after which the two accused got acquitted at the 11th judicial magistrate Nidhi Sri at the Bankshall Court.

Subhajit Bal, lawyer appearing for Debjani said, “The trial took time as the court gave multiple chances to the witnesses to appear. This is the first judgment against Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee in terms of Ponzi cases against Sudipta Sen.”

Anirban Guha Thakurta, the lawyer who had earlier represented Debjani Mukherjee said that Debjani is a ‘victim’ and not ‘plan maker’.

Notably, after the scam came into the light both Sen and Debjani went absconding from Kolkata and were arrested from Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on April 23, 2013.

Incidentally, several other cases in connection to the ponzi scam are also there against both Sen and Debjani.

