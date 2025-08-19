UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Lucknow: The protest over the 69,000 teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as candidates belonging to reserved categories surrounded the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow. This marked the second consecutive day of demonstrations, with aspirants accusing the government of ignoring their concerns regarding alleged irregularities in the implementation of reservation policy.

Police had deployed additional forces in anticipation of the protest. Candidates were stopped before reaching the Deputy CM’s residence, leading to heated exchanges with security personnel. Many were detained and shifted to Eco Garden, a designated protest site. Female candidates were seen resisting detention, while male candidates raised slogans demanding justice.

The protesters alleged that the recruitment process was conducted in a way that sidelined Dalit and backward-class aspirants. They said that despite multiple hearings in the Supreme Court, the state government has not made effective representation in the case. According to the candidates, more than 22 hearing dates have passed without proper intervention by the government, prolonging the legal battle unnecessarily.

Several protesters accused BJP leaders of seeking their votes in the name of religion but abandoning them when it came to employment and social justice. One candidate from Deoria said that young people from backward communities had been left to struggle for years, while others had already secured jobs through flawed selection lists.

Speakers at the protest pointed out that the High Court had previously acknowledged irregularities in the reservation matrix, yet corrective action was not taken. They alleged that the government was deliberately delaying resolution to prevent thousands of Dalit and backward youth from securing teaching positions. The agitation has now taken a sharper political turn, with candidates openly questioning the role of OBC and Dalit ministers in the ruling party.

Protest leaders warned that unless the government intervenes, they will continue to encircle residences of ministers and MLAs across the state.

As the standoff continues, the 69,000 recruitment remains stuck in litigation, leaving thousands of candidates unemployed despite clearing the competitive process years ago. The ongoing protests underline the growing discontent among youth voters, particularly from marginalized sections, against the government’s handling of the issue.

A group of teacher recruitment aspirants staged a dramatic protest outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow. Chanting slogans like “Keshav Chacha, nyay karo”, they accused the government of betrayal. Despite heavy police deployment, candidates managed to reach close to the residence before being stopped. Some sat on the road, while others resisted detention. Protesters said they had approached Maurya repeatedly in the past but received no support. They alleged that their community leaders had “turned silent” under party pressure, forcing them to take their agitation directly to the Deputy CM’s doorstep.