 Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Sub-Inspector Trying To Save Stray Dog Mowed Down By Car In Ghaziabad
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Sub-Inspector Trying To Save Stray Dog Mowed Down By Car In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP): A sub-inspector died here on Monday after a car mowed her down as she fell from her motorcycle trying to save a stray dog, police said.

About The Case

The accident occurred around 2 pm when Richa Sachan (25) was returning home from Kavi nagar police station after finishing duty.

"The motorcycle hit a stray dog due to which she lost her balance and fell on the road. A car coming from behind ran over her and despite of wearing helmet she was severely injured," Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavi nagar, Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and took her to Sarvodaya Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Richa hailed from Kanpur and was recruited as sub-inspector in 2023. She was looking after the charge of Shastri Nagar out post and was preparing for UPSC exams.

Her parents said that they were planning for her wedding next year.

Guard of honour was given to the sub-inspector at police lines Ghaziabad and the body's post mortem was also conducted.

The officer said her parents have taken her body to their native place for cremation.

