 US President Praises Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Suit; Ukrainian President's Witty Reply To Donald Trump Wins Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleUS President Praises Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Suit; Ukrainian President's Witty Reply To Donald Trump Wins Internet

US President Praises Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Suit; Ukrainian President's Witty Reply To Donald Trump Wins Internet

Zelenskyy’s witty “same suit” remark at Trump turned a tense fashion debate into a lighthearted moment, drawing laughter from officials and journalists in the Oval Office

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House this week, and this time, his outfit caught the eye of U.S. President Donald Trump-in a positive way. Unlike his previous visit, where his clothing choice stirred criticism, Trump warmly approved of Zelenskyy’s new look, saying, “I love it.”

After being praised for finally showing up in a suit, a contrast to his more casual look during a previous meeting, Zelenskyy quipped that Trump himself was wearing the same outfit he wore last time. He said, "You're wearing the same suit." The remark sparked laughter from officials, reporters, and even Trump, lightening the usually formal atmosphere of an Oval Office meeting.

From criticism to compliments

Zelenskyy’s wardrobe had become a talking point in earlier visits. Conservative commentator Brian Glenn previously criticized the Ukrainian leader for not wearing a suit, questioning if he even owned one. But this time, Glenn offered a very different reaction, saying, “You look fabulous in that suit.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Trump quickly jumped in, reminding Zelenskyy that Glenn had been the one who attacked him last time. Zelenskyy, not missing a beat, delivered the witty comeback about Trump’s suit, drawing laughter across the room.

Early appearance vs recent

His earlier appearance featured a polo shirt and trousers from Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova’s label Damirli, which blends military-inspired utility with modern menswear aesthetics. This visit showed a shift toward formality, aligning with Trump’s long-held belief that leaders should “look the part.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian designers continue to rise on the global stage. Viktor Anisimov, founder of the Kyiv-based label VIKTORANISIMOV, remains a key figure in redefining men’s fashion. His collections, rooted in military references and functional design, often highlight muted tones like green, grey, black, and camouflage.

Politics meets fashion

The White House reportedly asked Ukrainian officials ahead of the meeting whether Zelenskyy would arrive in a suit. The emphasis on attire underlines Trump’s long-standing belief that appearance is part of leadership. This exchange also shows how clothing has become a subtle but powerful element in international diplomacy, where a suit can signify both respect and solidarity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Did Kapil Sharma & Neeti Mohan Serve Parathas & Poha To Crew On Set Of The Great...

Why Did Kapil Sharma & Neeti Mohan Serve Parathas & Poha To Crew On Set Of The Great...

Why Kesar Should Be Included In Your Diet

Why Kesar Should Be Included In Your Diet

Mumbai Turns Into A Swimming Pool: Memes Take Over The Gloomy Day; Netizens Say, 'Welcome To Venice'

Mumbai Turns Into A Swimming Pool: Memes Take Over The Gloomy Day; Netizens Say, 'Welcome To Venice'

Mumbai's Secular Ganpati! Inspired By Sai Baba, Idol Has Symbols From Different Religions On Its...

Mumbai's Secular Ganpati! Inspired By Sai Baba, Idol Has Symbols From Different Religions On Its...

Can't Poop While Traveling? Understand Constipation Causes & How To Prevent It

Can't Poop While Traveling? Understand Constipation Causes & How To Prevent It