Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House this week, and this time, his outfit caught the eye of U.S. President Donald Trump-in a positive way. Unlike his previous visit, where his clothing choice stirred criticism, Trump warmly approved of Zelenskyy’s new look, saying, “I love it.”

After being praised for finally showing up in a suit, a contrast to his more casual look during a previous meeting, Zelenskyy quipped that Trump himself was wearing the same outfit he wore last time. He said, "You're wearing the same suit." The remark sparked laughter from officials, reporters, and even Trump, lightening the usually formal atmosphere of an Oval Office meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From criticism to compliments

Zelenskyy’s wardrobe had become a talking point in earlier visits. Conservative commentator Brian Glenn previously criticized the Ukrainian leader for not wearing a suit, questioning if he even owned one. But this time, Glenn offered a very different reaction, saying, “You look fabulous in that suit.”

Trump quickly jumped in, reminding Zelenskyy that Glenn had been the one who attacked him last time. Zelenskyy, not missing a beat, delivered the witty comeback about Trump’s suit, drawing laughter across the room.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Early appearance vs recent

His earlier appearance featured a polo shirt and trousers from Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova’s label Damirli, which blends military-inspired utility with modern menswear aesthetics. This visit showed a shift toward formality, aligning with Trump’s long-held belief that leaders should “look the part.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian designers continue to rise on the global stage. Viktor Anisimov, founder of the Kyiv-based label VIKTORANISIMOV, remains a key figure in redefining men’s fashion. His collections, rooted in military references and functional design, often highlight muted tones like green, grey, black, and camouflage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Politics meets fashion

The White House reportedly asked Ukrainian officials ahead of the meeting whether Zelenskyy would arrive in a suit. The emphasis on attire underlines Trump’s long-standing belief that appearance is part of leadership. This exchange also shows how clothing has become a subtle but powerful element in international diplomacy, where a suit can signify both respect and solidarity.