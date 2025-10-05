Bhumi Pednekar Brings Desi Grace To Singapore In Exquisite Rohit Bal Ensemble: See Pics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 05, 2025

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar made a powerful fashion statement at the 12th edition of the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, representing India with grace and purpose

Staying true to her love for Indian couture, she exuded elegance in a custom ivory ensemble by late designer Rohit Bal

Her ensemble featured a high-neck, full-sleeved peplum-style jacket, accentuated with intricate floral embroidery in self-tone threadwork

The jacket was paired with a floor-length ivory brocade skirt, detailed with delicate floral motifs

Elevating her royal-inspired look, Bhumi accessorised with a matching ivory turban featuring subtle embroidery, a daring and elegant style choice that stole the spotlight

Her earrings were equally jaw-dropping with a ornate vintage-style drops adorning pearl strands and green gemstone accents

Bhumi's opulent look was completed with a subtle brown-toned makeup and side-parted sleek, open hairdo

