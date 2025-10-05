'Deeply Pained By The Loss': PM Modi Condoles Lives Lost In Darjeeling Bridge Collapse, Assures Assistance | X @airnewsalerts & FIR

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling on Sunday and assured that the Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance to the affected.

PM Modi's Tweet

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon"

Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.



The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2025

"The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," he added in his post Heavy rainfall in North Bengal has triggered landslides and severe waterlogging, leading to extensive damage, road blockages, and loss of lives in several districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.

According to Abhishek Roy, Additional SP Kurseong, seven bodies have been recovered from the debris, with two more people still missing.

About The Landslide

The landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, blocking the route to Darjeeling. Other roads, including Rohini Road, have also been affected, while Tindharia Road remains operational.

Bridge Collapse in Dudhia:

Continuous overnight rainfall led to the collapse of the iron bridge connecting Siliguri and Mirik over the Balason River at Dudhia.#NorthBengal #Dudhia #Rain #mirik pic.twitter.com/KcGJJh9Dt1 — Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) October 5, 2025

Speaking on the situation, Abhishek Roy, Additional SP, Kurseong, Darjeeling district police, said, "7 dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover their bodies too. A landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, which leads to Darjeeling. That road is blocked... Rohini Road is also blocked due to a landslide at Gourishankar... The condition of Pankhabari Road is extremely poor... Tindharia road is functioning right now. We are trying to evacuate all the tourists in Mirik in three to four hours through Tindharia..."

Massive Rain Triggers Devastation in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim - At least 6 confirmed dead - more being updated



Torrential rains have unleashed widespread destruction across the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim regions, claiming multiple lives and severing vital… pic.twitter.com/pAbvTt3Uwe — The Darjeeling Chronicle (@TheDarjChron) October 5, 2025

The police and local authorities are working to evacuate tourists from Mirik through Tindharia Road within the next three to four hours. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been dispatched to assist in rescue operations.

Movement of vehicles has been restricted on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road after a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge collapsed due to incessant rainfall in the region.

In Jalpaiguri district, excessive waterlogging has been reported in Porajhar, Rajganj block, where heavy rainfall has inundated several houses and farmlands. Many people were forced to leave their homes after a portion of the embankment on the River Mahananda suddenly collapsed, officials said.

