 Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People
The tragedy, one of the worst crowd-control failures in Tamil Nadu in recent years, had sent shockwaves across the country and raised serious questions about public safety at political events.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Madras High Court, has formally begun its inquiry into the deadly stampede that occurred during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur. | X @np_nationpress

Chennai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Madras High Court, has formally begun its inquiry into the deadly stampede that occurred during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, which left 41 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The tragedy, one of the worst crowd-control failures in Tamil Nadu in recent years, had sent shockwaves across the country and raised serious questions about public safety at political events.

The court, taking cognisance of multiple petitions and the magnitude of the incident, ordered a high-level probe and transferred the case to a newly constituted SIT under the leadership of Inspector General (IG) Asra Garg.

Until now, the investigation had been handled by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Prem Anand, who has now formally handed over all case files, evidence, and preliminary findings to the SIT.

According to sources, this includes witness statements, video footage, and crowd management data collected since the day of the incident.

IG Asra Garg, led the SIT's first field review at the rally site. Officers surveyed the grounds, examined access and exit points, and evaluated safety arrangements that were in place when the massive crowd turned chaotic.

The team has also begun recording statements from eyewitnesses, residents, and officials involved in organising the event.

In a notable move, the SIT has been strengthened with the induction of eight additional senior officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police, ADSPs, and experienced investigators.

International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget
The expanded team is expected to accelerate evidence-gathering and forensic examination, while also reviewing permissions granted for the rally, police deployment levels, and crowd-control protocols.

Legal experts believe the SIT's findings will be pivotal in fixing accountability and preventing similar disasters in the future.

Families of the victims have demanded swift justice and stronger safety norms for large public gatherings.

The Madras High Court has directed the SIT to conduct an impartial and time-bound investigation and submit periodic updates.

