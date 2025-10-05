Union Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Citizens To Embrace Swadeshi Products For India’s Global Leadership Goal - VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Kopargaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday highlighted the significance of Swadeshi products in India's journey to becoming the world's number one, asserting that there should be no alternative to indigenous products and that everyone should adopt them.

The Union Minister also emphasised the importance of the cooperative sector in strengthening India's rural economy and said it has become a crucial lifeline for the rural economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the growth of the cooperative sector, Shah said, "By establishing the cooperative sector, PM Narendra Modi initiated a new lifeline for the country's rural economy. The cooperative sector is emerging as a strong sector in the country. PM Modi has emphasised the need to utilise indigenous products. He has brought the country's economy from 11th place to 4th place. We are very close to reaching the third position. But if we want to become number one in the world, there is no other option than Swadeshi. Everyone in the country should adopt Swadeshi." Shah, during his address, also spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and highlighted that it will significantly help address the challenges of climate change and global warming.

"I would also like to reiterate the campaign of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. PM Modi said that every person should take a pledge to plant two trees - one tree in the name of Mother Earth and one tree in the name of their mother. This will greatly help in addressing the challenges of climate change and global warming that we face," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister was attending the inauguration of the Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Kolhe Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited and the Sanjeevani Group's Compressed Biogas and Spray Dryer Potash Granule Project in Kopargaon town in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the inauguration of the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, the Union Minister assured the government would ensure all necessary help to the farmers of Maharashtra affected by the recent rains leading to crop losses.

Shah said that MLAs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) donated one month's salary to the relief fund to assist the affected farmers.

The Union Home Minister, during his state visit, also visited the Shirdi Sai Dham.

