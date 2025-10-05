Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sends Message From Jail, Demands Judicial Probe Into Ladakh Killings

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X

Jaipur: Days after the arrest, the elder brother and lawyer of social activist Sonam Wangchuk were allowed to meet him in Jodhpur Jail on Saturday.

Mustafa Haji, the lawyer of Wangchuk, in his social media post informed that he and Wangchuk's elder brother, Tsetan Dorje Ley, were allowed to meet him in the Central Jail of Jodhpur after obtaining special permission.

The lawyer has also posted Wangchuk's message to the people of Ladakh, in which he has demanded a judicial inquiry into the killings of four people and said he was ready to remain in jail until that happens.

The post reads, "Sonam Wangchuk’s message from Central Jail, Jodhpur.

Today on the 4th of October, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley (Sonam Wangchuk’s elder brother) and I (Mustafa Haji, lawyer ) met Mr. Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur Central Jail.

Mr. Sonam has conveyed the following message to the people of Ladakh and India.

I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers are with the people who are injured and are arrested.

There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail. I stand firmly with the Apex Body and the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for the Sixth Schedule and statehood, and whatever actions the Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly. I appeal to people to keep peace and unity and continue with our struggle peacefully—in the true Gandhian way of non-violence. “

Notably, Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 24 for the violence in Leh as he was leading the movement demanding full statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Later, on the night of September 26, he was brought to Jodhpur Central Jail, 1,500 km away, for security reasons, where he was not allowed to meet anyone until now.