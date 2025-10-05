 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal
The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the tourists to stay put in the hotel and not to panic till they are evacuated. Mamata also highlighted that two iron bridges had collapsed, several roads damaged and flooded.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday had held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to inspect the flood situation in North Bengal.

“I have been monitoring the situation from last night on a round-the-clock basis. I have held virtual meetings with the Chief Secretary, DG of Police, the North Bengal DMs and SPs, and the meeting has been attended also by public representatives like Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa. I am in constant touch and am personally going to North Bengal with my Chief Secretary tomorrow in this connection,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister along with other officials to visit north Bengal’s Siliguri on Monday to see the situation.

Taking to X, Mamata said, “I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our State from outside. We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately.”

Mamata also highlighted that two iron bridges had collapsed, several roads damaged and flooded.

According to GTA sources the death toll till the time of reporting has been 21 and several roads and properties are damaged especially in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara, and Alipurduar.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Chief Minister for organizing Durga Carnival instead of visiting North Bengal immediately.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya will also visit North Bengal on October 6.

Notably, tourists who are stranded or require assistance may contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078 .

