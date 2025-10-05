UP Govt Doubles Fund Limit For Laptop, Computer Purchases Under MLA Development Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Following instructions from Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh Rural Development Department has increased the limit for purchasing laptops, computers, or tablets under the Vidhan Mandal Kshetra Vikas Nidhi (Legislative Constituency Development Fund). The financial limit for use by MLAs and MLCs has been doubled from ₹1.25 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

A necessary Government Order has been issued by the department to this effect. The funds can now be used to purchase laptops or computers matching or exceeding the specifications provided for the mid-range category by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

The G.O. directs all District Magistrates and Chief Development Officers to ensure strict compliance with these new guidelines and to promptly provide copies of the order to all legislators in their district