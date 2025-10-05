Uttar Pradesh Leads in Administrative Modernization Under Mission Karmayogi | Representative Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in administrative modernization with the Social Welfare Department achieving major milestones under Mission Karmayogi, the Government of India’s digital capacity-building initiative for civil servants. The department has reported significant gains in efficiency, transparency, and service delivery through structured digital learning.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Asim Arun, said that by September 2025, a total of 3,900 officers, employees, and teachers had registered on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, collectively completing 21,150 courses across 15,893 training hours.

Among them, 2,759 participants finished at least one course, 2,289 completed three or more, while 1,141 are actively pursuing ongoing training. Mission Karmayogi aims to create a skilled, responsive, and citizen-centric bureaucracy. According to the minister, the initiative has helped staff develop modern work styles, decision-making capabilities, and management acumen to deliver more transparent and efficient governance. The iGOT Karmayogi platform features courses on both technical and behavioral competencies.

Modules such as Yoga Break at Workplace encourage stress-free productivity, while POSH Act 2013 ensures awareness of workplace safety. Other courses cover GeM Procurement, National Education Policy 2020, Artificial Intelligence Basics, and RTI Act, blending policy literacy with technology integration.

Under the UP government’s digital governance drive, the mission is now expanding across departments.

The integration of all state offices with the iGOT portal is underway to ensure accountability and citizen satisfaction, setting a benchmark for administrative efficiency and public service delivery nationwide