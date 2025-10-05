 Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
Yes Bank | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has dismantled a fake home loan racket operating across Lucknow, arresting two key members Vinay Kumar Srivastava of Para and Deepak Rawat of Rajajipuram. The accused confessed to defrauding people of crores of rupees by issuing fake Yes Bank demand drafts and bogus housing loan approvals.

According to STF Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh, the gang posed as agents of “Aadhar Housing Finance Limited,” targeting people seeking home loans. They charged each victim ₹11,000 in cash and ₹10,000 online for “loan file processing.” After gaining trust, they provided forged approval letters and DDs, then demanded additional payments under the guise of commissions and registry charges.

During the raid, STF recovered multiple fake documents and electronic devices, including five mobile phones, seven ATM cards, several PAN and Aadhaar cards, and a desktop used for document fabrication. A total of 103 photocopied loan files, 28 signed cheques, and an unregistered motorcycle were also seized. Officials confirmed the gang had defrauded dozens of victims using fake Yes Bank DDs. The STF is now tracing the financial trail and searching for two absconding suspects, Abhishek Soni and Amit Rastogi.

