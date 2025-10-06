Shocking Fast Food Obsession: 13-Yr-Old Boy Tries To Sell Sister’s Engagement Ring To Buy Maggi In Kanpur; Jeweller’s Honesty Brings Mother To Tears

13-Yr-Old Boy Tries To Sell Sister’s Engagement Ring To Buy Maggi In Kanpur |

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), October 05: A heart-touching incident from Kanpur’s Shastri Nagar has left people both smiling and emotional. A 13-year-old boy went to a jewellery shop with his sister’s engagement ring, not to sell it for greed, but simply to buy Maggi noodles. The incident has highlighted the obsession of kids with noodles and other fast food items. The jewellery shop owner called his mother after which the mother got emotional and broke down in tears.

Boy Brings Sister’s Ring to the Jeweller

According to reports, the boy walked into a jewellery shop and asked to sell a gold ring. Shop owner Pushpendra Jaiswal noticed the boy’s innocence and asked him a few questions. The boy honestly replied that he had brought the ring because he wanted money to buy Maggi.

Realising something was wrong, the jeweller immediately called the boy’s mother to the shop and showed her the ring. The mother was shocked and confirmed that it was her daughter’s engagement ring. She also said that her wedding was due in just a few days. She was relieved that the ring had not been sold, as losing it could have caused great distress for the family.

There are reports that the ring was made of gold and the gold rates are touching the sky lately. The family was not in a position to lose such an expensive ring, days before the wedding of their daughter.

Jeweller Returns Ring, Mother Moved to Tears

Pushpendra Jaiswal said that no shop in his market ever buys items brought by minors without proper verification. He returned the ring to the mother, moved by the child’s innocence. As she left the shop with her son, she reportedly broke down in tears, both relieved and emotional.

Jeweller Praised

The jeweller is being praised for his honesty and sensitivity. The story has since gone viral on social media and the users are calling it a beautiful example of kindness, awareness and understanding children’s innocent wishes.

This incident highlights that children’s small desires should be guided with love and care even though they are naive at times.