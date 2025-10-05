 Uttar Pradesh Bans Cofzene Cough Syrup After Reports Of Adverse Reactions
Uttar Pradesh Bans Cofzene Cough Syrup After Reports Of Adverse Reactions

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Representation Image |

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale, import, and export of “Cofzene” cough syrup manufactured by M/s Shresan Pharmaceutical after reports of serious side effects surfaced in Rajasthan, Delhi, and a few other states.

The Drug Control Department has directed all drug inspectors across the state to collect samples of the syrup from government hospitals, private clinics, and pharmacies. The collected samples will be sent to the state drug testing laboratory in Lucknow for examination.

Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration, Dr. Rajiv Gupta, said, “We have received reports from other states about adverse reactions linked to the use of Cofzene cough syrup. As a precautionary measure, we have ordered an immediate ban on its sale and distribution across Uttar Pradesh.”

He added that drug inspectors have been asked to ensure compliance at the district level and to submit their reports within a week. “Samples from both government and private institutions will be collected and sent to Lucknow for detailed testing. Further action will depend on the lab findings,” Dr. Gupta said.

An official from the state health department said the decision was taken in the interest of public safety. “The health of citizens cannot be compromised. Once the lab results are available, the government will decide on the next course of action,” the official said.

The move follows a nationwide alert issued to monitor pharmaceutical products linked to adverse effects. The Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department has also asked the company for detailed batch records and distribution data of Cofzene syrup.

