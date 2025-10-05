 Punjab News: 2 Of Smuggling Module Held With 5 Pistols, 2.5 Kg Heroin
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan with arrest of its two operatives and recovered 2.5 kg heroin and five sophisticated pistols from their possession in Amritsar.

The recovered weapons include four 9MM Glock pistols along with magazines and one .30 bore pistol along with magazine. Apart from recovering narcotics and arms consignments, police teams have also impounded their Mahindra 3xO car, being used for transporting the consignments.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were acting upon the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to smuggle the contraband from across the border. The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab, he said.

