Rajasthan: Brawl Erupts After Biker Allegedly Misbehaves, Hits 3 Young Women In Middle Of Road In Jaipur; Congress Shares VIDEO

Jaipur, October 05: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur, which has raised serious questions over the women safety claims of the government in the state. A video is being widely shared on social media in which a man is seen misbehaving and brutally beating around three girls in the middle of the road. It is being claimed that the viral video is from Jaipur.

There are reports that the incident occurred near the Chakshu Police Station. The viral video shows that a man misbehaves with three young women while sitting on his bike after which an argument erupts between them. The accused then starts hitting the girls with slaps and punches.

The women also try to hit the man with their shoes and slippers, however, the accused starts his bike and flees the spot. The women were able to hit the man around two to three times with slippers and shoes. An onlooker recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media.

The video shows that the brawl erupts in the middle of the road and continues for some time. Many vehicles and bikes pass by them, however, they do not stop and intervene even after noticing the fight in the middle of the road.

The video was shared on social media by Rajasthan Congress IT Cell member. He shared the video and said, "Daughters are no longer safe even in the capital Jaipur! Near Chakshu Police Station, a rogue assaulted girls who were just passing by. A very shameful act,, strict action should be taken against such a person."

The video is going viral on social media and the internet users are demanding strict action against the accused for his shameful act. Few social media users are also demanding Uttar Pradesh like action against the accused.

There are no reports of any police action against the accused in connection with the matter. The video hit the internet on Sunday, however, the exact time and date of the incident is not ascertained yet. The shameful incident has caused anger among the internet users, who are demanding strict punishment for the accused.