UP Horror: Man Follows Woman In Amroha, Misbehaves With Her By Covering Her Mouth & Leaving Her Helplessly Screaming For Help; Arrested

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a skullcap-clad man following a woman on a deserted street in Amroha and trying to allegedly molest her is going viral on social media. It records the Muslim man, being identified as Ataur Rahman, walking towards a woman who was on the streets to buy some milk. She was reportedly watched out by this man for a couple of days, who walked on her steps and approached her in a decent manner.

While the video restricted itself to showing Rahman following the lady, who is said to be a Hindu, it was learned further that he misbehaved with her by covering her mouth and leaving her helplessly screaming for help. This incident has surfaced days after a Muslim man created horror for Hindu women in the Muzaffarnagar area of the state.

UP : जिला अमरोहा में दूध लेने जा रही महिला का रास्ता रोककर अभद्रता करने वाला अताउररहमान गिरफ्तार !!



महिला अपराध में पुलिस एनकाउंटर के बिना भी माकूल इलाज कर रही है। लेकिन कौशाम्बी में बच्ची से रेप करने वाले प्रिंसिपल DK मिश्रा के हाथ–पैर सलामत होना इस निष्पक्षता पर सवाल भी उठाता… pic.twitter.com/jgrIhVE8Qk — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 9, 2024

कुछ दिनों पहले, सलमान नाम का एक व्यक्ति, जो अपनी जेब में एसिड की बोतलें रखने के लिए जाना जाता है, ने मुजफ्फरनगर की सड़कों पर एक हिंदू लड़की की पीठ पर थप्पड़ मारा था।



कल एक ऐसी ही घटना अमरोहा में सामने आई। यहां दूध लेने निकली एक हिंदू महिला को टोपी पहने एक कट्टरपंथी शख्स ने पीछे… pic.twitter.com/jlRJCOYCdR — हम लोग We The People 🇮🇳 (@ajaychauhan41) June 9, 2024

More details

According to local media, the woman tried to rescue herself by raising her voice and drawing the attention of people. As she refused his advances and screamed out for help, a crowd reportedly gathered there. In the meanwhile, the Muslim man escaped the spot without being caught red-handed.

However, the case was reported to the police, who registered a the victim's complaint and searched for Ataur Rahman. A while later, a video of UP cops holding Rahman in their custody surfaced online. He was reportedly arrested for blocking the woman and behaving indecently with her in Amroha.

Similar incident in UP

A similar scare came to light from Muzaffarnagar where a Muslim man identified as Salman followed a woman on his bike and allegedly carried acid with him.

He was taken into police custody after the lady approached the nearby police station for assistance and safety. It was learned that the woman was out on the road to purchase some milk when the man approached her and touched her hips on a less-crowded lane.