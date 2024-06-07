UP: Pervert Biker Spanks Girl & Flees In Muzaffarnagar; Police React After VIDEO Surfaces

A shocking video making rounds on social media on Friday showed a bike-borne man spanking a girl and then fleeing the scene in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

In the video, the man, wearing shorts and riding a motorcycle, is seen slapping the girl’s butt from behind before speeding off, leaving the girl standing in shock.

Watch the video here:

हैलो @muzafarnagarpol



इस लफंगे को देखिए। ये कैसे एक लड़की के हिप्स पर हाथ मारकर जा रहा है। स्थानीय लोग बताते हैं कि ये अपने पास तेजाब की बोतल रखता है और उसको दिखाकर लड़कियों को डराता है। पिछले 3 महीने से ये छेड़खानी कर रहा है। ऐसे लफंगों की तबियत से तुड़ाई जरूरी है। pic.twitter.com/Z30C07RDX9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2024

Local reports suggest that the man is a habitual offender, known for carrying a bottle of acid to intimidate girls. He has reportedly been harassing girls in the area for the past three months.

Reacting to the video, Muzaffarnagar police posted on X (formerly Twitter): “In the related case, a case has been registered by Civil Lines Police Station under relevant sections and meaningful efforts are being made to arrest the accused. The arrest of the accused will be ensured soon.”

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में थाना सिविल लाईन पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है तथा अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी हेतु सार्थक प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं, शीघ्र ही अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित की जायेगी। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) June 7, 2024

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens demanded immediate action against the man.

One X user @veeru1006 said, “Maffarnagar police is requested to treat him properly, this beast should not be able to stand on his feet for at least a few months.”

Another user @SunilKu95601251 said,”For how long will we keep fearing him? If the administration is not taking any action, then the local people should catch him and punish him so that he cannot dare to do such a thing.”

कब तक इससे डरकर रहेंगे प्रशासन एक्शन नही ले रहा तो क्षेत्रीय लोग पकड़कर इसकी खातिर दारी कर देनी चाहिए जो ऐसी हरकत करने की हिम्मत न कर सके — Sunil Kumar Singh (@SunilKu95601251) June 7, 2024

"But why is the police not taking action? Whose pressure is this?” asked @yadavtejendr.

“He seems to be mentally ill and he needs to be treated by law,” said @Naushad45150500.