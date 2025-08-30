UPSSSC Launches Mobile App To Streamline Exam Updates For 25 Lakh Candidates

Representational Image |

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has launched a new Android mobile app to provide candidates with seamless access to all exam-related information. This digital initiative, a first for the commission, aims to streamline the process for over 25 lakh candidates.

The app will allow aspirants to easily access important information directly on their phones, including preliminary exam district notifications, admit cards, and results. The first exam to be impacted is the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), scheduled for September 6 and 7 in 48 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to the app, the commission is also sending preliminary information to registered email addresses. This move is designed to increase transparency, reduce unnecessary difficulties for candidates, and help them save time and resources. Future updates to the app will add more features to create a one-stop platform for all applicants.