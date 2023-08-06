Madhya Prdesh: BJP Leader Celebrates Birthday With Special Children In Narmadapuram | Twitter/ Aaditya Thackeray

Narmadapuram (Madhya Prdaesh): Senior BJP leader Rajesh Sharma has celebrated his birthday with the children of Annie Besant School for special children. He interacted with the children and appreciated the art works made by them. Sharma said the special children could really excel in life and shine in any field in India and abroad.

He went to Sabzi Mandi near ITI where Sabzi seller Raju Chokse weighed Sharma on a balance and distributed Laddus (sweetmeats) of his weight among the people.

Afterwards, he visited Kali temple at Gwaltoli and offered prayers there. The members of the temple committee garlanded him and cut a cake to celebrate Sharma’s birthday.

Sharma also visited Nehru Park where the members of ‘morning group’ celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake and by garlanding him. Sharma also planted saplings on the premises of government girls’ degree college and gave them the message of preserving green cover.

