 CBI To Probe ₹128 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee In Jal Nigam Contracts
CBI To Probe ₹128 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee In Jal Nigam Contracts

Babaria-Ankita JV under scanner for securing tenders using forged FD

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
CBI To Probe ₹128 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee In Jal Nigam Contracts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved a CBI investigation into allegations that Babaria Ankita Construction Joint Venture used a fake bank guarantee worth Rs 128 crore to bag contracts under the state-run Jal Nigam’s multi-village schemes.

A notification issued by the Home Department on Thursday has expanded CBI's jurisdiction across the state to probe this matter. The decision follows a similar case involving Tirth Gopicon, where CBI uncovered a Rs 183 crore fake bank guarantee used to win tenders, leading to arrests in Kolkata.

Now, the focus has shifted to Babaria-Ankita Construction JV, which is accused of forging fixed deposits to secure tenders for projects like Majodia and Lakhundar Multi Village Schemes.

Officials said on Friday that the CBI will handle the case in its entirety, as part of a wider crackdown on financial fraud in government contracts.

Tender case

CBI to investigate Babaria-Ankita Construction JV over Rs 128 cr fake FD

Contracts were for multi-village water supply schemes

Case follows earlier probe into Tirth Gopicon’s Rs 183cr fake guarantee

CBI jurisdiction expanded across MP for full investigation

