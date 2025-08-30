 Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMadhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site

Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site

Currently, the project remains on paper and in pipeline. If approved, another survey will be done

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Area Of Assembly Identified As Possible Helipad Site | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary area of Madhya Pradesh Assembly could be developed as a helipad for VIP use. This emerged during a recent survey by a joint team from CM House, Aviation and Public Works Department (PWD).

Sources in Aviation said officers looked for suitable land around Mantralaya for a VIP helipad, especially for CM Mohan Yadav. But suitable land near Mantralaya is unavailable. Rotary of Assembly was found suitable instead.

“A helicopter needs an arrival and departure route shaped like a funnel. Assembly rotary has roads around it that could be developed as arrival and departure routes. The rotary can be broadened to create a wider helipad area,” said an Aviation officer. He added most details will be clear after a fortnight.

Currently, the project remains on paper and in pipeline. If approved, another survey will be done and PWD will estimate costs.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary
Palghar College Unveils Statue Of Veteran Communist Leader Godavari Parulekar On 118th Birth Anniversary
Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March
Mumbai Police Yet To Decide On Extension As 25,000 Join Maratha Quota March
Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals
Mumbaikars Turn To Double Dates During Ganeshotsav, Tinder Data Reveals
Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities
Maratha Protesters Endure Rains And Hardship At Azad Maidan Without Basic Facilities

An official involved in the survey, on condition of anonymity, said the initial survey is over and PWD will now prepare a proposal for the government.

Read Also
Bhopal Trader’s Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment
article-image

CM’s priority to ease traffic woes

Months ago, CM directed Aviation officials to find a suitable helipad near Mantralaya and CM House. He said that when his cavalcade passes, traffic stops and people face unnecessary problems. Using a helicopter would help him travel from CM House to Mantralaya faster and with less disruption.

Potential helipad near CM House

Survey team identified Rashtriya Manav Sangralaya ground as a possible helipad site near CM House. Since this land is under cultural ministry, state government will need to coordinate with Centre to acquire the land.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai

Manoj Jaran Patil Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai

'India, China To Work Together To Bring Stability To World Economic Order': PM Modi - VIDEO

'India, China To Work Together To Bring Stability To World Economic Order': PM Modi - VIDEO

Mumbai Police Express Regret Over Inconvenience Caused To Mumbaikars Due To Quota Protest

Mumbai Police Express Regret Over Inconvenience Caused To Mumbaikars Due To Quota Protest

'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For...

'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For...

Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM

Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM