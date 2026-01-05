US Vice President JD Vance-Usha's Ohio Home Intruded Into, Windows Shattered; Suspect Arrested

JD Vance with wife Usha | X

Washington: In a major security breach, one person has been arrested on suspicion of intruding into and vandalising Vice President JD Vance’s residence in Cincinnati, Ohio. An investigation is currently underway.

Vance and his family were not at home when the incident occurred, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The incident took place at Vance’s home in the East Walnut Hills neighbourhood, located on William Howard Taft Drive. A US Secret Service officer alerted local police at around 12:15 a.m. after seeing a person “running eastbound” near the residence, according to a Cincinnati police dispatcher.

Several windows were smashed. Authorities have neither disclosed the identity of the individual nor any possible motive behind the incident. Officials also stated that they do not believe the suspect managed to enter the vice president’s home.