 Ex-Venezuelan President Escorted To New York Court In Handcuffs By Armed Officers; Dramatic Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEx-Venezuelan President Escorted To New York Court In Handcuffs By Armed Officers; Dramatic Visuals Surface

Ex-Venezuelan President Escorted To New York Court In Handcuffs By Armed Officers; Dramatic Visuals Surface

Handcuffed and escorted by officials, ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse to face U.S. charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation. Captured in Caracas during a U.S. raid, Maduro and his wife are set to appear in court as President Donald Trump said the arrest sends a warning to America’s adversaries.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Ousted Venezuelan Leader Nicolás handcuffed escorted to Manhattan Court | X

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro arrived at a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Monday for a court appearance related to serious criminal charges filed by the United States. Images from the scene showed Maduro handcuffed and escorted by officials, arriving via helicopter under heavy security.

Maduro is facing U.S. charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation following his capture by U.S. forces in Caracas on January 3, 2026, an operation reportedly ordered by President Donald Trump.

Maduro and Wife to Face Drug Trafficking Charges

According to officials, Maduro and his wife were expected to appear in federal court to answer charges related to drug trafficking and other crimes. The court appearance comes two days after their capture during a U.S. military raid in the Venezuelan capital.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Public Healthcare Boost: 'Jan Aushadhi' Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals
Maharashtra Public Healthcare Boost: 'Jan Aushadhi' Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 5, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests
India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests

Trump Calls Arrest a Warning to U.S. Adversaries

Earlier in the day, President Trump said Maduro’s arrest should serve as a clear warning to America’s adversaries, stating that the United States would not tolerate threats to its security or sovereignty.

Trump accused Maduro of overseeing large-scale drug trafficking operations and of directing violent gangs into the United States. He specifically referenced the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, alleging it had terrorized American communities under the direction of Venezuelan leadership.

Read Also
US Denies War With Venezuela, Calls Nicolás Maduro Arrest A Targeted Law Enforcement Operation
article-image

‘Don’t Play Games’: Strong Message from Washington

Trump said the message behind the Venezuela operation was unmistakable. Echoing earlier remarks by Senator Marco Rubio, Trump warned that those who challenge or threaten the United States would face serious consequences.

Broader U.S. Focus on the Western Hemisphere

The operation comes amid a heightened U.S. focus on the Western Hemisphere, where Washington has increasingly linked security, energy, and migration as interconnected strategic priorities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests

India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Asks Citizens To Avoid 'Non-Essential' Travel Amid Protests

Ex-Venezuelan President Escorted To New York Court In Handcuffs By Armed Officers; Dramatic Visuals...

Ex-Venezuelan President Escorted To New York Court In Handcuffs By Armed Officers; Dramatic Visuals...

Amid Minority Attacks, Hindu Woman Gang-Raped For Refusing To Pay Extortion Money In Bangladesh’s...

Amid Minority Attacks, Hindu Woman Gang-Raped For Refusing To Pay Extortion Money In Bangladesh’s...

US Vice President JD Vance-Usha's Ohio Home Intruded Into, Windows Shattered; Suspect Arrested -...

US Vice President JD Vance-Usha's Ohio Home Intruded Into, Windows Shattered; Suspect Arrested -...

At Least 40 Killed In US Strikes On Venezuela's Caracas: Reports

At Least 40 Killed In US Strikes On Venezuela's Caracas: Reports