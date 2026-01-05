Ex-Venezuelan President Escorted To New York Court In Handcuffs By Armed Officers; Dramatic Visuals Surface

Ousted Venezuelan Leader Nicolás handcuffed escorted to Manhattan Court | X

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro arrived at a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Monday for a court appearance related to serious criminal charges filed by the United States. Images from the scene showed Maduro handcuffed and escorted by officials, arriving via helicopter under heavy security.

Maduro is facing U.S. charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation following his capture by U.S. forces in Caracas on January 3, 2026, an operation reportedly ordered by President Donald Trump.

Maduro and Wife to Face Drug Trafficking Charges

According to officials, Maduro and his wife were expected to appear in federal court to answer charges related to drug trafficking and other crimes. The court appearance comes two days after their capture during a U.S. military raid in the Venezuelan capital.

Trump Calls Arrest a Warning to U.S. Adversaries

Earlier in the day, President Trump said Maduro’s arrest should serve as a clear warning to America’s adversaries, stating that the United States would not tolerate threats to its security or sovereignty.

Trump accused Maduro of overseeing large-scale drug trafficking operations and of directing violent gangs into the United States. He specifically referenced the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, alleging it had terrorized American communities under the direction of Venezuelan leadership.

‘Don’t Play Games’: Strong Message from Washington

Trump said the message behind the Venezuela operation was unmistakable. Echoing earlier remarks by Senator Marco Rubio, Trump warned that those who challenge or threaten the United States would face serious consequences.

Broader U.S. Focus on the Western Hemisphere

The operation comes amid a heightened U.S. focus on the Western Hemisphere, where Washington has increasingly linked security, energy, and migration as interconnected strategic priorities.