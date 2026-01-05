 US Denies War With Venezuela, Calls Nicolás Maduro Arrest A Targeted Law Enforcement Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Denies War With Venezuela, Calls Nicolás Maduro Arrest A Targeted Law Enforcement Operation

US Denies War With Venezuela, Calls Nicolás Maduro Arrest A Targeted Law Enforcement Operation

The Trump administration clarified that the arrest operation targeting Nicolás Maduro was a focused law enforcement action, not a military invasion or war with Venezuela. Officials emphasized ongoing efforts against drug trafficking through sanctions and maritime enforcement, denying US troops are on the ground. The US maintains pressure until security concerns and political changes occur.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio | X/@SecRubio

Washington: The Trump administration sought to blunt criticism of its Venezuela operation, arguing that the arrest of Nicolás Maduro was a narrowly targeted law-enforcement action rather than the opening of a new war or military occupation.

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio's Statement

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the suggestion that the United States is now at war with Venezuela. “There’s not a war,” Rubio said, adding that Washington is “at war against drug trafficking organizations — not at war against Venezuela.”

Read Also
'Total Access To US Or Face Fate Worse Than Maduro': Donald Trump warns Venezuela's Acting President...
article-image

Rubio said the operation was conducted under US legal authority to arrest an indicted narco-trafficker and did not amount to an invasion. “This was not an invasion,” he said on NBC. “This was a law enforcement operation.”

FPJ Shorts
Why Does Venezuela Continue To Face Low Oil Production Despite Vast Reserves, Here's What Is The Outlook For Indian Oil Companies?
Why Does Venezuela Continue To Face Low Oil Production Despite Vast Reserves, Here's What Is The Outlook For Indian Oil Companies?
Kannan Pattambi, Veteran Actor & Production Controller, Passes Away at 62 In Kozhikode
Kannan Pattambi, Veteran Actor & Production Controller, Passes Away at 62 In Kozhikode
Mumbai Streets Come Alive As Aagman Of Carter Road Cha Raja Sets The Stage For Maghi Ganpati 2026 | VIDEOS
Mumbai Streets Come Alive As Aagman Of Carter Road Cha Raja Sets The Stage For Maghi Ganpati 2026 | VIDEOS
Apple's iPhone Exports From India Surpass $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme
Apple's iPhone Exports From India Surpass $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme

Appearing separately on ABC’s This Week, Rubio said US forces were on the ground only briefly to execute the arrest and then withdrew. He emphasized that the mission relied on court warrants and sanctions enforcement rather than congressional authorization for combat.

Rubio said the administration’s focus has now shifted to sustained pressure through sanctions and maritime enforcement. On CBS’s Face the Nation, he said the United States is enforcing an oil “quarantine” using court orders to seize sanctioned shipments.

“That leverage remains,” Rubio told CBS News, saying the pressure would stay in place until changes occur that serve U.S. interests and benefit Venezuelans.

Read Also
President Donald Trump Declares US 'In Charge' Of Venezuela Following Nicolás Maduro's Arrest,...
article-image

Rubio pushed back against repeated questions about who is “running” Venezuela. On NBC, he said Washington is not administering the country but shaping outcomes through policy tools.

“What we are running is policy,” he said, referring to efforts to stop drug trafficking, dismantle gangs, and end the presence of foreign militant groups.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz echoed that message on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. Waltz said the operation was justified under international law and framed as self-defence.

“This is our hemisphere,” Waltz told Fox News. “We are not going to allow it to become a base of operation for adversaries.”

Read Also
Grey Nike Tech Fleece Worn By Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro During Arrest Is SOLD OUT! Why Is...
article-image

Waltz cited alleged ties between Maduro and China, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, arguing that decisive action was necessary to protect US security.

Rubio said the administration is not ruling out future steps but stressed that there are no US troops stationed in Venezuela. “We don’t have US forces on the ground,” he told NBC.

Responding to questions on elections and political transition, Rubio urged realism. “These things take time,” he said on CBS. “There’s a process.”

The administration said it would judge Venezuela’s next steps by actions rather than promises, while maintaining pressure until US security concerns are addressed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Arrest Of Maduro Marks Strategic Move To Block China, Russia, Iran In Latin America

US Arrest Of Maduro Marks Strategic Move To Block China, Russia, Iran In Latin America

US Denies War With Venezuela, Calls Nicolás Maduro Arrest A Targeted Law Enforcement Operation

US Denies War With Venezuela, Calls Nicolás Maduro Arrest A Targeted Law Enforcement Operation

US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warnings To Cuba, Colombia, & Mexico Over Drug Trafficking &...

US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warnings To Cuba, Colombia, & Mexico Over Drug Trafficking &...

President Donald Trump Declares US 'In Charge' Of Venezuela Following Nicolás Maduro's Arrest,...

President Donald Trump Declares US 'In Charge' Of Venezuela Following Nicolás Maduro's Arrest,...

'A Very Good Man': US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi For Reducing Russian Oil Imports Amid...

'A Very Good Man': US President Donald Trump Praises PM Modi For Reducing Russian Oil Imports Amid...