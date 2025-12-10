 'I Always Wear An Undershirt In Public To Fight Loudly With My Wife': JD Vance's Sarcastic Response To His Viral 'Restaurant Argument' Photo With Usha
This is not the first time the Vice President JD Vance has addressed public speculation about his marriage with Indian-origin Usha Vance. Vance and Usha, who tied the knot in 2014, have faced scrutiny after remarks he made in October about hoping his Hindu wife would one day follow his conversion to Christianity.

article-image
'I Always Wear An Undershirt In Public To Fight Loudly With My Wife': JD Vance's Sarcastic Response To His Viral 'Restaurant Argument' Photo With Usha | X

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance dismissed social media claims that he was involved in a "public argument" with his wife, Usha Vance, after an image allegedly showing the couple in a tense exchange at a restaurant circulated widely on social media.

Vance said the photograph was fabricated and ridiculed the rumours. Later, AI detection tools also flagged the image as likely fake.

Have a look at the viral image here:

The controversy erupted after the photograph circulated on social media featuring a man resembling Vance appearing to scold a woman said to be Usha, during what was described as a heated restaurant exchange. The image was first shared by influencer Thomas Clay Jr in a Facebook post that received thousands of likes and comments.

Shutting down the speculation, Vance responded on X with sarcasm, writing, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.” Online AI image detectors later indicated the image was probably generated or altered.

The claims were amplified by social media users across platforms, despite the lack of any evidence supporting the narrative.

Past scrutiny of the Vances’ marriage

This is not the first time the Vice President has addressed public speculation about his marriage. Vance and Usha, who married in 2014, have faced scrutiny after remarks he made in October about hoping his Hindu wife would one day follow his conversion to Christianity.

Further rumours followed after Usha was seen in public without her wedding ring. Vance later told NBC News that the couple found the gossip amusing and said the missing ring was simply forgotten in the rush to get to the White House.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said, adding that they chose not to return for the ring despite anticipating online speculation. He said they remain focused on their three children, aged three, five and eight, and are unfazed by viral rumours surrounding their personal life.

