 US: North Carolina High School Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured; Investigation Underway
A student was killed and another injured in a stabbing at North Forsyth High School, North Carolina, prompting school closure and crisis counseling. Governor Josh Stein called the incident “shocking.” Meanwhile, shootings at Kentucky State University and Evergreen High School, Colorado, have raised further concerns over school safety as investigations continue.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
US: North Carolina High School Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured; Investigation Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

North Carolina: A student was killed and another injured in a stabbing following a fight at a high school in the US state of North Carolina, police said.

Details

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told a news conference on Tuesday (local time)that there had been a "loss of life" after an "altercation" between two students at North Forsyth High School, adding that an investigation is underway.

The injured student was treated at a hospital and released, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein described the incident as "shocking and horrible."

"North Carolinians need to be safe wherever they are -- especially in school," Stein wrote on social media platform X. "We must never stop working toward a safer North Carolina."

Authorities said the school will be closed on Wednesday, and that crisis counselling will be available to faculty, staff and students, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, one person died, and another was injured in a shooting on Kentucky State University (KSU)'s campus, and a suspect is in custody, according to local authorities.

The Frankfort Police Department reported that it responded to an active aggressor on the KSU's campus in Frankfort, the US state of Kentucky, at around 3:35 p.m.

The school was put on lockdown until further notice, according to the police.

Law enforcement reportedly remains on the scene and has secured the area.

Earlier in September, three people were reportedly in critical condition after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, a small community located 50 kilometres southwest of Denver, the US state of Colorado's capital.

The injured are being treated with gunshot wounds at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital, spokesperson of the hospital Lindsay Radford said, adding that they do not believe there are any other victims.

In an email sent to parents and guardians, Jefferson County Public Schools officials said the shooting happened outside the school, and the building was under lockdown.

Hundreds of police and law enforcement officers responded to the high school for the shooting, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said on social media.

