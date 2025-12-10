 'Sara Mulk Hi Heera Mandi Bana Rakha Hai': Pakistan Army's DG ISPR Winks At Female Journalist During Press Briefing; Netizens React | Video
Pakistan’s ISPR chief, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, faced backlash after a video showed him winking at journalist Absa Koman during a press briefing. Koman had asked about Imran Khan being a security threat. Chaudhry responded by calling Khan a “zehni mareez” (mental patient) and then winked, triggering widespread criticism and outrage online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Army's DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Winks At Female Journalist During Press Briefing (Screengrab) | X

Islamabad: The Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, is facing criticism after his video winking at a female journalist, Absa Koman, surfaced online. The incident took place during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The clip soon went viral on social media. In the video, it could be seen that Koman was asking a question about former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, that he is a “national security threat”, "anti-state" and acting "at the hands of New Delhi".

Video Of The Incident:

While replying to the question, Chaudhry said, "Add a fourth point. He is also a zehni mareez (mental patient)." After answering the question, he winked at the journalist.

Netizens' Reaction:

The incident sparked outrage on social media.

"They are doing this wink with Pakistan from the last 75 years," a social media user commented.

"Probably because he doesn’t have a mother, a sister or a wife of his own," another X user wrote.

Another X user said, "Sara mulk hi Heeramandi bana rakha hai".

X screengrab |

"Professionalism and Pakistan Army are two banks of a river. Can't meet," one of the X users said.

X Screengrab |

Who is Lt Gen Chaudhry?

Notably, Lt Gen Chaudhry came to limelight during his press briefings during India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. He is known for his anti-India rant.

Lt Gen Chaudhry is a three-star General in the Pakistan Army. He belongs to the Pakistan Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Lt Gen Chaudhry is the son of Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, a nuclear scientist.

In 2022, Chaudhry became the first one from the EME corps to be appointed as the DG ISPR. On May 11, 2024, Chaudhry was reportedly elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General.

