'Sara Mulk Hi Heera Mandi Bana Rakha Hai': Pakistan Army's DG ISPR Winks At Female Journalist During Press Briefing; Netizens React | Video

Pakistan Army's DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Winks At Female Journalist During Press Briefing

Islamabad: The Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, is facing criticism after his video winking at a female journalist, Absa Koman, surfaced online. The incident took place during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The clip soon went viral on social media. In the video, it could be seen that Koman was asking a question about former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, that he is a “national security threat”, "anti-state" and acting "at the hands of New Delhi".

Video Of The Incident:

Pakistan's Army's DG ISPR winking at a female journalist after she questioned why they are being labelled as funded by Delhi.



While replying to the question, Chaudhry said, "Add a fourth point. He is also a zehni mareez (mental patient)." After answering the question, he winked at the journalist.

Netizens' Reaction:

The incident sparked outrage on social media.

"They are doing this wink with Pakistan from the last 75 years," a social media user commented.

"Probably because he doesn’t have a mother, a sister or a wife of his own," another X user wrote.

Another X user said, "Sara mulk hi Heeramandi bana rakha hai".

"Professionalism and Pakistan Army are two banks of a river. Can't meet," one of the X users said.

Who is Lt Gen Chaudhry?

Notably, Lt Gen Chaudhry came to limelight during his press briefings during India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. He is known for his anti-India rant.

Lt Gen Chaudhry is a three-star General in the Pakistan Army. He belongs to the Pakistan Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. Lt Gen Chaudhry is the son of Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, a nuclear scientist.

In 2022, Chaudhry became the first one from the EME corps to be appointed as the DG ISPR. On May 11, 2024, Chaudhry was reportedly elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General.