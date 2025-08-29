 Bhopal Trader’s Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment
Bhopal Trader's Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment

Before ending life, tent businessman had recorded a video on his mobile, accusing wife and her family of harassing him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Trader’s Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a woman and her parents after a suicide video surfaced in which her 30-year-old husband, a tent businessman blamed them for harassment following which he hanged himself.

The deceased, identified as Himanshu Yadav, son of Rajkumar and a resident of Bhawani Town, Narela Shankari, was found hanging at his home in Ayodhya Nagar earlier this month.

Before ending his life, Himanshu recorded a video on his mobile, alleging that his wife Vaishali and her family had been mentally harassing him and threatening him to implicate him in false cases.

In the video, Himanshu said “I am under stress because of my wife Vaishali and her family. If anything happens to me, they will be responsible.” He further claimed that his in-laws had influenced his wife against him and stopped her from returning home after a dispute.

In-charge Ayodhya Nagar police station Mahesh Lilhare said the video was recovered during investigation, leading to an FIR against Vaishali, her father Ramlal, and mother Bhagwati Yadav for abetment of suicide. Police said the accused are yet to be arrested.

