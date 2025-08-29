 Bhopal Municipal Corporation Officials’ Salaries On Hold, New Additional Commissioner Yet To Get Responsibility
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Officials' Salaries On Hold, New Additional Commissioner Yet To Get Responsibility

The two officials have still not been relieved by the corporation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Officials' Salaries On Hold, New Additional Commissioner Yet To Get Responsibility

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Salaries of two Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers, additional commissioner Devendra Singh Chouhan and assistant commissioner Ekta Agrawal have been withheld for the second consecutive months due to pending transfer orders.

On June 17, the urban development and housing department issued transfer orders signed by deputy secretary Pramod Shukla, of shifting Chouhan and Agrawal. However, the two officials have still not been relieved by the corporation.

Following this, additional commissioner Kailash Wankhede of the urban development department issued a letter instructing the immediate execution of the transfer orders.

The letter also clearly mentioned that if officials were not relieved, their salaries for July would be withheld. Consequently, both officers’ salaries for July and August have not been processed.

Meanwhile, recently appointed additional commissioner Mukesh Sharma, who joined from Ashoknagar around 10 days ago, is yet to be allotted any departmental responsibility. Sources suggest Sharma is likely to be given charge by Monday.

In a related development, former additional commissioner Tina Yadav, whose transfer was also ordered on August 4, was relieved after a delay of 20 days. She has joined her new posting in the food and drug administration as joint controller.

