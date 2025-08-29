 VIDEO: No Concrete Road, Funeral Procession Struggles Through Muddy Fields In Bhopal Village
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: No Concrete Road, Funeral Procession Struggles Through Muddy Fields In Bhopal Village

VIDEO: No Concrete Road, Funeral Procession Struggles Through Muddy Fields In Bhopal Village

The matter came to light from Kohri village, located behind Misrod on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, through a video doping rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Funeral Procession Struggles Through Mud In Bhopal, Not First Such Case In State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A funeral procession had to pass through muddy fields and narrow paths in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. 

The matter came to light from Kohri village, located behind Misrod on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, through a video doping rounds on social media. 

According to information, Kaniram (65), elder brother of Laxman Singh had passed away on Friday. 

When the funeral procession started from his house to the cremation ground, villagers faced difficulties due to the poor condition of the road. 

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Retail Confident Of 20% CAGR In Next 3 Years: Isha Ambani
Reliance Retail Confident Of 20% CAGR In Next 3 Years: Isha Ambani
Japan To Invest 10 Trillion Yen In India Over In Next One Decade
Japan To Invest 10 Trillion Yen In India Over In Next One Decade
Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
Mumbai News: Central Railway's Local Train Services Between Ambernath And Badlapur Disrupted Due To Technical Failure
Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day Amid US Tariffs, Foreign Fund Outflows And Export Concerns
Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day Amid US Tariffs, Foreign Fund Outflows And Export Concerns

They were forced to walk through paddy fields and muddy tracks to reach the cremation site.

Read Also
VIDEO: Funeral Held Under Plastic Sheet Due To Lack Of Cremation Ground In MP's Chhatarpur
article-image

Locals  pointed out that the cremation platform at the site is still unpaved, which created further problems during the last rites.

This area falls under Huzur Assembly constituency, represented by MLA Rameshwar Sharma. 

The video has also been tagged to him by the villagers.

Read Also
No Dignity For The Dead! Lack Of Tin Shed In Monsoon Forces Families In MP To Cremate With Tyres,...
article-image

Not first such case

Monsoon season has uncovered the poor conditions and unavailability of roads in various district of the state.

Earlier, in July, a woman’s funeral had to be held under a plastic sheet as there was no proper cremation ground in Chhatarpur.

In another case, a family of tribal resident Jalu Charpota was forced to cremate his body using old tyres, plastic waste, and petrol, as wet wood and the absence of a tin shed made a traditional cremation impossible in Sailana.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah Summoned By BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal

BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah Summoned By BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal

VIDEO: No Concrete Road, Funeral Procession Struggles Through Muddy Fields In Bhopal Village

VIDEO: No Concrete Road, Funeral Procession Struggles Through Muddy Fields In Bhopal Village

From Spiderman To Bollywood’s PK, Youths Make Newly-Inagurated Jabalpur Flyover A Hotspot For...

From Spiderman To Bollywood’s PK, Youths Make Newly-Inagurated Jabalpur Flyover A Hotspot For...

Tiger Mauls 65-Year-Old Villager To Death In MP's Balaghat Forest; Half-Eaten Body Found

Tiger Mauls 65-Year-Old Villager To Death In MP's Balaghat Forest; Half-Eaten Body Found

Shocker! 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death By Upper Caste Wife’s Relatives In MP's Shivpuri

Shocker! 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death By Upper Caste Wife’s Relatives In MP's Shivpuri