VIDEO: No Concrete Road, Funeral Procession Struggles Through Muddy Fields In Bhopal Village

VIDEO: Funeral Procession Struggles Through Mud In Bhopal, Not First Such Case In State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A funeral procession had to pass through muddy fields and narrow paths in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The matter came to light from Kohri village, located behind Misrod on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal, through a video doping rounds on social media.

According to information, Kaniram (65), elder brother of Laxman Singh had passed away on Friday.

When the funeral procession started from his house to the cremation ground, villagers faced difficulties due to the poor condition of the road.

They were forced to walk through paddy fields and muddy tracks to reach the cremation site.

Locals pointed out that the cremation platform at the site is still unpaved, which created further problems during the last rites.

This area falls under Huzur Assembly constituency, represented by MLA Rameshwar Sharma.

The video has also been tagged to him by the villagers.

Not first such case

Monsoon season has uncovered the poor conditions and unavailability of roads in various district of the state.

Earlier, in July, a woman’s funeral had to be held under a plastic sheet as there was no proper cremation ground in Chhatarpur.

In another case, a family of tribal resident Jalu Charpota was forced to cremate his body using old tyres, plastic waste, and petrol, as wet wood and the absence of a tin shed made a traditional cremation impossible in Sailana.