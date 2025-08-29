Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone On August 30

Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur | 3D Model

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bundelkhand is set to get the Shri Krishna Dham, with the foundation stone to be laid by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on August 30.

The project will be developed on Naugaon Road at an initial cost of ₹2.20 crore. It will be presented before the public through exclusive 3D visuals on LED screens.

Grand celebration planned

The Bhoomi Pujan will take place during the Shri Krishna Mahotsav which is being organized in Chhatarpur. CM Yadav will arrive at noon and participate in a stage program at the fair ground before joining the Shobha Yatra of Lord Krishna.

Features of Shri Krishna Dham

According to local MLA and BJP state vice president Lalita Yadav, the dham will feature a grand idol of Shri Krishna, depictions of Raasleela from childhood, a Beti Vivah Vatika for poor girls’ marriages and accommodation for baraatis. A beautiful park, meditation center and other attractions will also be part of the complex.

Cultural programs and procession

The event will showcase Mayur Nritya and Raaasleela by Vrindavan artists, conch recitals from Banaras and a Ganga Aarti by Haridwar pandits. Bhajan singers from Mumbai will also perform Radha-Krishna devotional songs.

The Shobha Yatra will proceed from the fair ground to the bus stand via Chhatrasal Chowk, Mahal, Chowk Bazaar and Hatwara. Pictures depicting Lord Krishna’s incarnations and Matki-breaking events will be major highlights.

Lalita Yadav has appealed to devotees, residents and BJP workers to participate and give a grand welcome to CM Mohan Yadav.