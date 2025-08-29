 Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone On August 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone On August 30

Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone On August 30

The project will be developed at an initial cost of ₹2.20 crore; exclusive 3D visuals on LED screens will be presented before the public

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur | 3D Model

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bundelkhand is set to get the Shri Krishna Dham, with the foundation stone to be laid by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on August 30.

The project will be developed on Naugaon Road at an initial cost of ₹2.20 crore. It will be presented before the public through exclusive 3D visuals on LED screens.

Read Also
From Spiderman To Bollywood’s PK, Youths Make Newly-Inagurated Jabalpur Flyover A Hotspot For...
article-image

Grand celebration planned

The Bhoomi Pujan will take place during the Shri Krishna Mahotsav which is being organized in Chhatarpur. CM Yadav will arrive at noon and participate in a stage program at the fair ground before joining the Shobha Yatra of Lord Krishna.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai On Alert As Maratha Protesters Target Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s Residence
Mumbai On Alert As Maratha Protesters Target Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s Residence
New US Tariffs Hit Punjab, Haryana Exporters Hard
New US Tariffs Hit Punjab, Haryana Exporters Hard
Ratan Tata's Love For Strays Lives On! Taj's Sign For Stray Dogs Is Winning Hearts
Ratan Tata's Love For Strays Lives On! Taj's Sign For Stray Dogs Is Winning Hearts
'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For Releasing 'Slapgate' Footage Publicly; Video
'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For Releasing 'Slapgate' Footage Publicly; Video

Features of Shri Krishna Dham

According to local MLA and BJP state vice president Lalita Yadav, the dham will feature a grand idol of Shri Krishna, depictions of Raasleela from childhood, a Beti Vivah Vatika for poor girls’ marriages and accommodation for baraatis. A beautiful park, meditation center and other attractions will also be part of the complex.

Read Also
Gwalior All Set To Host 2-Day Regional Tourism Conclave; CM Mohan Yadav To Attend On August 30
article-image

Cultural programs and procession

The event will showcase Mayur Nritya and Raaasleela by Vrindavan artists, conch recitals from Banaras and a Ganga Aarti by Haridwar pandits. Bhajan singers from Mumbai will also perform Radha-Krishna devotional songs.

The Shobha Yatra will proceed from the fair ground to the bus stand via Chhatrasal Chowk, Mahal, Chowk Bazaar and Hatwara. Pictures depicting Lord Krishna’s incarnations and Matki-breaking events will be major highlights.

Lalita Yadav has appealed to devotees, residents and BJP workers to participate and give a grand welcome to CM Mohan Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Outer Mein Chhor Dete Hain,' Say Municipal Workers After Animal Activists Question Over...

VIDEO: 'Outer Mein Chhor Dete Hain,' Say Municipal Workers After Animal Activists Question Over...

Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay...

Bundelkhand’s First Shri Krishna Dham To Be Built In MP’s Chhatarpur; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay...

MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows

MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Two Youths Killed, One Injured in Head-On Motor Bike Collision In MP’s Datia

Two Youths Killed, One Injured in Head-On Motor Bike Collision In MP’s Datia