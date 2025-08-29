From Spiderman To Bollywood’s PK, Youths Make Newly-Inagurated Jabalpur Flyover A Hotspot For Reels

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The largest flyover of Madhya Pradesh, recently inaugurated in Jabalpur, has suddenly become the centre of attraction for the city’s youth.

The flyover is now turning into a spot for reels and viral videos. Within just a few days of its opening, several videos from the bridge have surfaced on social media.

In many of these videos, people can be seen performing stunts on bikes and cars, dancing in middle of the road, which not only look risky but also create danger for others on the road.

Jabalpur civic body has put up warning boards along the flyover, banning stunts and other activities causing disturbance to the commuters. It has also urged the residents to behave responsibly and share such reels to the mayor helpline number.

Check out the viral reels below :

A video has surfaced showing a youth dressed as Aamir Khan’s character from the Bollywood film PK, holding a suitcase with a slip that read “Bhumi Groww.”

The unusual act is being speculated as a possible promotional tactic to grab public attention.

In another reel, a man can be seen dancing at night with a pair of goggles on, grooving to a popular Bollywood track, adding to the buzz and curiosity around these viral clips.

Some videos show young girls dancing in the middle of the flyover, while others show people gathering in groups to shoot content.

The most unusual video that has gone viral features a youth wearing a Spider-Man mask, casually talking to passersby on the bridge and entertaining people.

While these clips are bringing the flyover into the limelight, they are also raising questions about safety and law enforcement.

Authorities fear that such activities could cause accidents and disturb traffic movement. Locals too are worried that this new landmark, meant to ease transport, is being misused as a stage for viral fame.

What was built as the pride of Jabalpur is now becoming a hotspot for social media buzz.