Indore News: 24 Eunuchs Consume Phenyl, Demand Action Against ‘Guru’, 2 Others |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About two dozen eunuchs on Wednesday night consumed phenyl following their dispute with another group of eunuchs in the Pandharinath area. They also reached Jawahar Marg for the protest and demanded strict action against some people of another group. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.

The eunuch after consuming poison also tried to block the road by sitting there. However, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot and they pacified them. Additional DCP (zone-4) Dishesh Agrawal said that 24 eunuchs have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable. Sources claimed that the condition of two of them is critical.

The eunuchs alleged that they were harassed by two eunuchs of another group and Pankaj Jain and they also demanded strict action against them. It is said that the protestors first reached Pandharinath police station and later they reached Jawhar Marg.

They also raised slogans against the people of another group. Police said that the place where they consumed phenyl like substance is also being identified. Their statements are being recorded to know the exact circumstances following which they consumed the substance.

After knowing about the incident, DCP (zone-4) Anand Kaladagi and other officers also reached the hospital and they talked to the doctors about the conditions of the people who consumed the substance.

Kaladagi informed the media persons that the police were unaware about the reason due to which the eunuchs consumed the substance and said it will be clear only after their statements.

On Tuesday night, a eunuch reached Pandharinath police station and lodged a complaint that she was being threatened by Panak Jain and Akshay Kumayu of being implicated in a false case. They also sexually abuse her on the first floor.

They sat on protest at MY Hospital casualty

As many as 50 transgender community people sat on protest demanding action against the persons, who were booked by the Pandharinath police station staff for sexually abusing a eunuch. They also threatened self immolation if action was not taken.

The police officers pacified them and assured them that the investigation is underway into the case and the action would be taken against the accused.