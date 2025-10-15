 Indore News: City’s Green Bond Draws Global Attention At UN Forum In Japan
Indore News: City's Green Bond Draws Global Attention At UN Forum In Japan

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav poses for a group photo with other delegates at International Mayors Forum in Japan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s green bond drew global attention as mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav shared its success at the prestigious 2025 International Mayors Forum being held in Toyota City, Japan, from October 14 to 16.

The Indore mayor is  representing India at the event organised under the aegis of the United Nations on “Actions Today for a Resilient Future – Localising the SDGs and Advancing the Pact for the Future.”

For the first time, Indore—India’s cleanest and one of the most sustainable cities—has brought its success stories to the United Nations platform.

Bhargav delivered a keynote presentation in the session titled “Financing for Low-Carbon and Climate-Resilient Planning and Bankable Projects / Breaking the Local Government Finance Gridlock – Investment Pathways.”

article-image

During his address, he shared insights on climate financing, low-carbon urban planning and innovative financial models adopted by Indore. The city’s pioneering Green Bond initiative emerged as a major point of discussion at the forum, drawing attention from global representatives, including those from Ecuador, East Africa and Southeast Asia.

The forum aims to create a collaborative space for mayors, policymakers, and urban planners worldwide to exchange ideas and develop strategies to localise the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. With over 55% of the world’s population now living in urban areas—a figure expected to rise to 68% by 2050—the role of cities in climate resilience and sustainable growth has become increasingly critical.

Key dignitaries attending the forum include UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, Toyota City Mayor Toshihiko Ota and several international experts in urban development and climate action.

Highlighting Indore’s growing global recognition, Bhargav said, “The model that Indore has built in cleanliness, solid waste management and citizen participation is now being recognised internationally. This forum provides an opportunity to present India’s urban development vision to the world.”

The conference also features discussions on climate change, urban finance, disaster risk management, and green infrastructure.

