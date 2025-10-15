Indore News: Giving Life Twice; 72-Year-Old Donates Kidney To Son |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an extraordinary act of love and courage, a 72-year-old mother, Ganga Verma, donated one of her kidneys to her 46-year-old son, Kamlesh Verma, saving his life after both his kidneys failed three years ago. Following a successful transplant surgery, both mother and son are now completely healthy and have been discharged from the hospital.

Kamlesh, a resident of Sadar Bazar, runs a laundry business and lives with his wife Pushpa, 11-year-old son Jai, and his parents, Ganga (72) and Omprakash Verma (75).

Doctors said that despite her age, Ganga’s medical reports were remarkably fit, she had no diabetes, blood pressure, or heart problems, and had never undergone any major illness or surgery.

Under the guidance of dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, the transplant was performed at MGM Medical College, Indore, by a team led by Dr Vishal Kirti Jain (Urology) and Dr Ritesh Kumar Banode (Nephrology) on September 30. The three-phase medical plan pre-operative assessment, intra-operative management, and post-operative care was executed with meticulous precision.

Both surgeries were conducted simultaneously, with constant ICU monitoring to prevent organ rejection. Within a week, Ganga was discharged, and Kamlesh was discharged on October 13.

Speaking after the recovery, Ganga said with a smile, “I didn’t feel any trouble donating my kidney. A mother’s love gives her strength.” Kamlesh also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors for giving him a new life.

Dr. Banode noted that despite her advanced age, all of Ganga’s health parameters were excellent. “She is active, climbs stairs easily, and performs all her daily chores. Her fitness made the donation possible without risk,” he said.