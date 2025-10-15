Indore News: IMC Starts With Baby Steps; To Build Swachhata Park In Depalpur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after deciding to handhold Depalpur to raise its cleanliness standards, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced construction of a Swachhata Park (sanitation park) at the tehsil’s trenching ground for Rs 39 lakh.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, along with senior officials and the city’s sanitation team, visited Depalpur on an electric bus to inspect cleanliness and sanitation operations. The visit included a detailed review of waste collection and segregation practices in residential and commercial areas.

Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, executive engineer Ashwin Janwade, workshop in-charge Manish Pandey, Saurabh Maheshwari, Shraddha Tomar, Ankush Jain and representatives from partner NGOs were part of the visiting team.

A comprehensive discussion was held on improving sanitation practices in Depalpur at the municipal council hall, where local council members, municipal officials, traders and community leaders took part.

Sanitation Park to feature advanced waste management units

Commissioner Yadav visited the trenching ground where the upcoming Sanitation Park will be developed. The park will include: a material recovery facility (MRF) plant, a compost plant, a fecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP), bio-remediation treatment for legacy waste and landscaping and beautification initiatives.

The final layout for the park was approved during the visit, and construction work is expected to begin shortly.

Public awareness and community involvement at core

During the inspection, Yadav emphasised the need to instill cleanliness as a habit among residents and stressed the importance of community involvement. He announced a sanitation awareness campaign to be jointly conducted by IMC officers, NGOs, and local council representatives.

The campaign will cover: door-to-door visits to educate households and shopkeepers on waste segregation; special focus on segregating dry and wet waste at the source; training sessions for sanitation workers; repair and optimisation of garbage collection vehicles; steps to eliminate single-use plastic; management of stray animals and routine cleaning of septic tanks.

The commissioner also highlighted the need for partitioned waste collection vehicles to prevent littering on roads and reiterated the city's commitment to making Depalpur a Water Plus and 3-Star rated town under the Swachh Bharat Mission.