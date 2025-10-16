 Indore News: Two Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Lakhs Of Rupees
City crime branch arrested a person with MD drug, an illegal narcotic product, police said on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a person with MD drug, an illegal narcotic product, police said on Wednesday.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya reported that while patrolling MR-4, police noticed a man standing suspiciously near an SUV with Sagar registration plates. When questioned, he tried to mislead the team. A search revealed about 15 grams of MD drugs.

The accused, identified as Shahbaz of Ring Road, owns an iron rod shop on Nagar Nigam Road and already has a criminal record. He allegedly confessed to buying drugs cheaply and selling them at higher prices to city addicts. Police seized the drugs and the SUV, registering a case under section 8/22 of the NDPS Act.

17 grams of MD drugs seized

In another case, crime branch arrested another accused with 17.48 grams of MD drugs. While searching notorious areas near Chimanbagh Ground, police saw a man carrying a backpack and behaving suspiciously. When questioned, he gave misleading answers. He was identified as Rehan Khan, a resident of Jaora in Ratlam.

On searching his bag, police recovered 17.48 grams of MD drugs. During questioning, he said that he works as a labourer and has studied up to BA. He admitted that he is addicted to drugs and sells drugs to other addicts to make money. The accused was also booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Police are trying to trace the source of the drug.

